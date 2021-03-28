Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 6,927 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,655,000 after purchasing an additional 343,550 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

