Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.19 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

