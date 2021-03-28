Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,706 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:AUSF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

