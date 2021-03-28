Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $101,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $867,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $241.33. 847,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

