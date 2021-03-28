united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,895 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. 17,712,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

