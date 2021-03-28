ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) is united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s 7th Largest Position

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 293.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,815 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for 5.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,613. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.