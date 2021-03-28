Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.00. 1,099,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,560. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

