Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,423 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,334 shares of company stock worth $8,655,068. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,138. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

