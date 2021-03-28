Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. 718,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,480. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

