Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,391 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 8,683,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

