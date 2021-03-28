129,941 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VB traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

