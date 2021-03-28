CashBet Coin (CBC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

