King DAG 1-Day Volume Tops $4.45 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $33.89 million and $4.45 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 106.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00217621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.49 or 0.00868734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028659 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.