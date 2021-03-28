HUNT (HUNT) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. HUNT has a total market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00609981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023979 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

