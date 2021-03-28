WCM Investment Management LLC Has $138.94 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $138,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

