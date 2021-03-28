WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,020,573 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Synopsys worth $270,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.75. 1,258,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

