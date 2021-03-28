JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $432.17 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $432,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 2,067,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,772. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

