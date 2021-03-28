Parian Global Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,671,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,881,449. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52.

SENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

