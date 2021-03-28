Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 349,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,310. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89.

