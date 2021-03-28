Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.33. The stock had a trading volume of 925,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $145.31 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

