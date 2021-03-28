Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 1,180.0%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,173. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

