Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 1,180.0%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DNAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,173. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.