Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 44,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. Public Company Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

