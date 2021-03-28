Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PCMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 44,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. Public Company Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.