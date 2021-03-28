Short Interest in Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Expands By 1,041.7%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSHLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 2,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. Jardine Strategic has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

