Parian Global Management LP Boosts Holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Renalytix AI makes up approximately 4.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

RNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 46,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,083. Renalytix AI plc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

