52,677 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

