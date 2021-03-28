Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. GrafTech International makes up approximately 2.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.28% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 272,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,717. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

