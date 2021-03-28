ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP reduced its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,987 shares during the quarter. ANGI Homeservices accounts for 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 1,724,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.38 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

