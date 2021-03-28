Perry Creek Capital LP Invests $1.99 Million in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Triple-S Management makes up approximately 0.3% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 0.40% of Triple-S Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,566. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

