Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.1% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.09. 3,615,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,448. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

