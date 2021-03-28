Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 351,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

GSIE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 350,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,192. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

