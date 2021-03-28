Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,464. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.52. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.