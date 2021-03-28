Cetera Advisors LLC Has $18.42 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,816,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,234. The stock has a market cap of $333.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.