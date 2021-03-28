AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 490,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $9,024,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 375,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

