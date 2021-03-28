Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

