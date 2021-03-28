Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,441. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

