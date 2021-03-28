Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $28.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 2,311,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Olin by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.