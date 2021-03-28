Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $20.37

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

