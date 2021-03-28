CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 614.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLPS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,185. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

