Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Declines By 60.2%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BWAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 277,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

