Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

