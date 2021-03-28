Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 12th

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 27,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,226. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

