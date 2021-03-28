837 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.34. 2,066,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

