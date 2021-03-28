Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

MRE traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.18. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

