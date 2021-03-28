Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.12. 557,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

