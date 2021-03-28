iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.61. 34,452,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,430,365. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

