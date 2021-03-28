Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 27,970 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,752,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,084.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 162,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 635,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.