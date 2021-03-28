Tacita Capital Inc Buys New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

TRI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 407,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,817. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.