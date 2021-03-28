Tacita Capital Inc Acquires New Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.96. 227,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

