Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 461,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

TAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

