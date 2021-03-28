The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $9,965,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. 10,196,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

